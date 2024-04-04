Hartford Investment Management Co. Trims Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,399 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 86.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,466 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 4,381 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at $330,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 19,776 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 7,451 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 4,355 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 2nd quarter valued at $24,349,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADSK stock traded up $5.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $251.54. 363,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,283,843. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.52, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.94. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.38 and a 12-month high of $279.53.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 75.01%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.54, for a total value of $409,507.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,974.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.28, for a total transaction of $132,154.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,047,548.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.54, for a total transaction of $409,507.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,974.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,770 shares of company stock valued at $12,065,385. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Piper Sandler Companies raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.44.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

