HC Wainwright Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA)

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for Zevra Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst O. Livnat now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.63. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zevra Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.49) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Zevra Therapeutics’ FY2028 earnings at $3.01 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Zevra Therapeutics from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Shares of Zevra Therapeutics stock opened at $5.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.38. The company has a market cap of $182.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.81. Zevra Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.89 and a 12-month high of $7.28.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Zevra Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $7,772,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Zevra Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $3,250,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Zevra Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $1,674,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Zevra Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $1,304,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zevra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,755,000. 35.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc, a rare disease company melding science, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

