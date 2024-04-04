HC Wainwright Cuts Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX) Price Target to $40.00

Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX – Free Report) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $52.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Atlas Lithium’s FY2024 earnings at ($1.66) EPS.

Atlas Lithium Stock Performance

Atlas Lithium stock opened at $18.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.61 million, a PE ratio of -4.66 and a beta of -1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 5.24. Atlas Lithium has a one year low of $11.80 and a one year high of $45.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlas Lithium

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Lithium in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Lithium in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Lithium in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Lithium in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Lithium in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 18.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlas Lithium

Atlas Lithium Corporation operates as a mineral exploration and mining company in Brazil. It operates the Minas Gerais lithium project that consists of 54 mineral rights covering an area of 59,275 acres located within the Brazilian Eastern Pegmatitic Province; and Northeastern Brazil lithium project, which consists of 7 mineral rights covering an area of 16,266 acres in the States of Paraíba and Rio Grande do Norte in northeastern Brazil.

Featured Articles

