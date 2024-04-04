HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $4.50 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Unicycive Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

UNCY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a speculative buy rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Noble Financial assumed coverage on Unicycive Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Unicycive Therapeutics Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of UNCY stock opened at $1.37 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average of $0.92. Unicycive Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.66.

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Equities research analysts anticipate that Unicycive Therapeutics will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unicycive Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Unicycive Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $2,985,000. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in Unicycive Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $2,984,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Unicycive Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $1,506,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics by 267.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 69,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.42% of the company’s stock.

Unicycive Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis; and UNI 494, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treatment of acute kidney injury.

Further Reading

