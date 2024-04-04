HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Shares Gap Up to $56.40

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $56.40, but opened at $58.56. HDFC Bank shares last traded at $60.37, with a volume of 910,312 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.06 and a 200-day moving average of $58.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.87.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 17.34%. Equities analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 1,274.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 4,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 17.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

