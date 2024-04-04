Head-To-Head Comparison: HG (OTCMKTS:STLY) vs. InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT)

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Free Report) and HG (OTCMKTS:STLY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares InnSuites Hospitality Trust and HG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InnSuites Hospitality Trust 6.37% 12.91% 2.83% HG 9.77% 4.10% 2.91%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares InnSuites Hospitality Trust and HG’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InnSuites Hospitality Trust $7.36 million 1.70 $520,000.00 $0.06 23.17 HG $11.11 million 1.58 $3.74 million $0.47 12.98

Risk and Volatility

HG has higher revenue and earnings than InnSuites Hospitality Trust. HG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than InnSuites Hospitality Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HG has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.5% of InnSuites Hospitality Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of HG shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of InnSuites Hospitality Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.4% of HG shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust and HG, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InnSuites Hospitality Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A HG 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

HG beats InnSuites Hospitality Trust on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InnSuites Hospitality Trust

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS. IHT has paid dividends each year since 1971 currently at $0.2/year. There are approximately 9 million shares of stock outstanding. In addition, there are approximately 3 million RRF Partnership units convertible 1 to 1 into IHT stock. Total shares and units are approximately 12 million.

About HG

HG Holdings, Inc. engages in the title insurance and real estate businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Title Insurance Services, Reinsurance, Management Services, and Real Estate. The company provides title insurance, closing and/or escrow, and similar or related services in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions. It also owns and operates a portfolio of single-tenant properties leased for the occupancy by U.S. government tenant agencies and sub-agencies, such as the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Department of Veterans affairs, the Drug Enforcement Administration, Immigration & Customs Enforcement, the Social Security Administration, and the Department of Transportation. In addition, the company provides excess-of-loss reinsurance coverage related to catastrophic weather risk in Texas; and management advisory services, such as formation, operational, and restructuring services. The company was formerly known as Stanley Furniture Company, Inc. and changed its name to HG Holdings, Inc. in March 2018. HG Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

