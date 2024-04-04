Head to Head Review: TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) & Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA)

TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Free Report) and Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.8% of TScan Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.1% of Zura Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 8.3% of TScan Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of Zura Bio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

TScan Therapeutics has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zura Bio has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TScan Therapeutics -423.86% -60.65% -33.86% Zura Bio N/A -74.71% -38.33%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TScan Therapeutics and Zura Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares TScan Therapeutics and Zura Bio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TScan Therapeutics $21.05 million 16.29 -$89.22 million ($1.89) -3.79 Zura Bio N/A N/A -$60.36 million N/A N/A

Zura Bio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TScan Therapeutics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for TScan Therapeutics and Zura Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TScan Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Zura Bio 0 0 4 1 3.20

TScan Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 74.58%. Zura Bio has a consensus price target of $16.40, suggesting a potential upside of 459.73%. Given Zura Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Zura Bio is more favorable than TScan Therapeutics.

Summary

Zura Bio beats TScan Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TScan Therapeutics

TScan Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing TSC-100 and TSC-101 that is in Phase I of clinical trial for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual leukemia and prevent relapse after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and TSC-204 that is in Phase I for the treatment of solid tumors. The company also developing TSC-200, TSC-201, TSC-202, TSC-203, and TSC-205 for the treatment of solid tumors. In addition, it engages in the developing vaccines for infectious diseases, such as SARS-CoV-2. The company has a collaboration and license agreement with Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc., to identify novel cancer antigens from the T cells of patients with a certain specific type of cancer; and a collaboration agreement with Amgen to identify novel targets in Crohn's disease. TScan Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Zura Bio

Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops ZB-168, an anti IL7R a inhibitor that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and TSLP biological pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.

