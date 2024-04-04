Head-To-Head Survey: Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) versus IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB)

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Free Report) and IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Achilles Therapeutics and IN8bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Achilles Therapeutics alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achilles Therapeutics N/A -42.33% -37.49% IN8bio N/A -147.67% -105.00%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Achilles Therapeutics and IN8bio’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achilles Therapeutics N/A N/A -$71.18 million ($1.89) -0.63 IN8bio N/A N/A -$30.01 million ($1.01) -1.03

Volatility & Risk

IN8bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Achilles Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Achilles Therapeutics has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IN8bio has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.4% of Achilles Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.1% of IN8bio shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of Achilles Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 33.0% of IN8bio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Achilles Therapeutics and IN8bio, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Achilles Therapeutics 1 0 1 0 2.00 IN8bio 0 0 3 0 3.00

Achilles Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 816.67%. IN8bio has a consensus price target of $9.83, suggesting a potential upside of 845.51%. Given IN8bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe IN8bio is more favorable than Achilles Therapeutics.

Summary

IN8bio beats Achilles Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Achilles Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma. The company was formerly known as Achilles TX Limited and changed its name to Achilles Therapeutics Plc in February 2021. Achilles Therapeutics Plc was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About IN8bio

(Get Free Report)

IN8bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidates include INB-200, a genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma and solid tumors; INB-100, an allogeneic product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and INB-400, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat newly diagnosed GBM. It also develops INB-300, INB-410, and INB-500 that are in preclinical Phase for treatment of various solid tumor cancers. The company was formerly known as Incysus Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to IN8bio, Inc. in August 2020. IN8bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Achilles Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achilles Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.