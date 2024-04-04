Heartland Bank & Trust Co Boosts Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 16.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,282,000 after buying an additional 18,535 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 417,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,011,000 after acquiring an additional 15,508 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $526,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 10.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 147,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,089,000 after purchasing an additional 14,323 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 23.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 110,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,322,000 after purchasing an additional 20,737 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance

CBSH stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.19. 112,295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,729. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $40.91 and a one year high of $56.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.58.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $393.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.34 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.75%.

Insider Activity at Commerce Bancshares

In other news, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 730 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total transaction of $40,055.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,294.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Commerce Bancshares news, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total value of $40,055.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,294.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert S. Holmes sold 5,000 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total transaction of $263,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,648,429.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,321 shares of company stock worth $752,387 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBSH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.17.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

See Also

