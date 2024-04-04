Heartland Bank & Trust Co Cuts Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,347 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Danaher were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 96,490.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,180,839,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262,904 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,057,164,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Danaher by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,930,281 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,185,203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905,449 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $557,074,000. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1,440.7% in the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,100,399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $273,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,976 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total value of $826,032.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,498.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total transaction of $826,032.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,548,498.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $5,986,764.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,601,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,957 shares of company stock worth $8,265,802. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $246.75. 491,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,703,997. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.73 billion, a PE ratio of 38.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $248.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.38. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $182.09 and a 1-year high of $259.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on DHR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. HSBC started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.00.

Danaher Profile



Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.



