Heartland Bank & Trust Co Decreases Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Exelon were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 2.9% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Exelon by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 10.5% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXC has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Mizuho raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Exelon from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.09.

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXC traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.58. 1,011,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,977,485. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.54. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $33.35 and a 1 year high of $43.71.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.24%.

Exelon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.