Heartland Bank & Trust Co Has $234,000 Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co lessened its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,754 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LVS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 13.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,767 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,612 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,282 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 8,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.90.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

NYSE LVS traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $53.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,137,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,433,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $40.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.27. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $43.77 and a 1-year high of $65.58.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The casino operator reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.04). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 34.40%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Insider Activity at Las Vegas Sands

In other Las Vegas Sands news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $5,206,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,996,020.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Further Reading

