Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HENOY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 23rd

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of 0.3371 per share on Monday, May 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd.
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Stock Down 1.1 %
HENOY stock opened at $20.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.12. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $17.31 and a one year high of $21.23.
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile
