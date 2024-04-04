Hermez Network Price Hits $4.21 on Exchanges (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $153.76 million and approximately $22,574.48 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for approximately $4.21 or 0.00006219 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00007469 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00014446 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00021651 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001665 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68,671.84 or 0.99849952 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00012105 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000084 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.71 or 0.00131893 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.15582389 USD and is down -0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $9,549.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars.

