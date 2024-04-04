Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) Shares Gap Down to $7.63

Shares of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HTZ – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.63, but opened at $7.27. Hertz Global shares last traded at $7.18, with a volume of 1,264,656 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Hertz Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.72.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion.

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc operates as a vehicle rental company. The company operates through two segments, Americas Rental Car and International Rental Car. It offers vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, and Thrifty brands from company-operated, licensee, and franchisee locations in the United States, Africa, Asia, Australia, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and New Zealand.

