HI (HI) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

HI (HI) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 4th. During the last week, HI has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar. One HI token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HI has a total market cap of $1.48 million and $203,663.42 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00007534 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00014488 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00021684 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001671 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,908.25 or 0.99985814 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00012307 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000084 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.86 or 0.00132310 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000069 BTC.

HI Profile

HI is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,352,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00053108 USD and is down -5.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $206,767.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

