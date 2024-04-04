HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Barrington Research

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Barrington Research from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 43.72% from the company’s current price.

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their target price on HireQuest from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

HireQuest Price Performance

HQI stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.22. The company had a trading volume of 309 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,417. The company has a market capitalization of $185.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.35. HireQuest has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $29.38.

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.42 million. HireQuest had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 16.20%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HireQuest will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HireQuest

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in HireQuest in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in HireQuest by 149,900.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in HireQuest in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in HireQuest by 529.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in HireQuest by 6,108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. 12.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HireQuest Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HireQuest, Inc provides temporary staffing services in the United States. It offers staffing services, including direct-dispatch, executive search, consultant, unskilled and semi-skilled industrial and construction personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and permanent placement services, as well as commercial and non-CDL drivers, and skilled personnel in the medical and dental industries.

Further Reading

