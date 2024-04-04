Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Hollysys Automation Technologies Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:HOLI opened at $25.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 1 year low of $15.13 and a 1 year high of $27.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.77.
Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $223.72 million for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 10.56%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Hollysys Automation Technologies
Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.
