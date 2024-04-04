Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLI opened at $25.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 1 year low of $15.13 and a 1 year high of $27.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.77.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $223.72 million for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 10.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOLI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $122,412,000. PSquared Asset Management AG bought a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,520,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,299,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,622,000 after acquiring an additional 32,999 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $39,238,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 392.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,122,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,568,000 after purchasing an additional 894,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

