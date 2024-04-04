Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Raised to $410.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $380.00 to $410.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised Home Depot from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $325.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Home Depot from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Home Depot from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Home Depot from $333.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $376.35.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $360.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $356.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.35. Home Depot has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $396.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $369.87 and its 200-day moving average is $335.96.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Home Depot will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.60%.

In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

