Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stock Holdings Boosted by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,116 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,982,913 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,428,954,000 after acquiring an additional 146,701 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Honeywell International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,283,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,275,277,000 after purchasing an additional 241,992 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 5.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,995,897 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,292,307,000 after purchasing an additional 347,808 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Honeywell International by 4.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,433,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,188,533,000 after purchasing an additional 263,640 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 101,603.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,223,139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International stock opened at $200.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $210.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.00%.

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.11.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

