Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stock Position Reduced by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,335 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Morton Capital Management LLC CA lifted its position in Honeywell International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 5,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,705 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 1.9% in the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,885 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $197.97 on Thursday. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $210.87. The firm has a market cap of $129.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $199.14 and a 200-day moving average of $195.48.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on HON. Berenberg Bank raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.11.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

