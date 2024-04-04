Horizen Trading 4.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 4th. Over the last seven days, Horizen has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for about $13.09 or 0.00019095 BTC on major exchanges. Horizen has a market cap of $194.36 million and approximately $9.14 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.55 or 0.00069363 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00040797 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 54% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,847,844 coins. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

