Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Buys 11,938 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 698,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,938 shares during the quarter. FS KKR Capital makes up 4.6% of Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $13,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 147.6% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE FSK opened at $19.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $20.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.72.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 38.03%. The business had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Compass Point lowered FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.50 to $19.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Hovde Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.06.

Insider Activity

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.73 per share, for a total transaction of $136,729.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 39,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,454. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

