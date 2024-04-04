Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Buys 200 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Moderna by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 41.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 7.5% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 1.3% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moderna news, CFO James M. Mock sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total transaction of $61,186.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,651. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $84,727.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,612. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total transaction of $61,186.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,300 shares in the company, valued at $406,651. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,021 shares of company stock worth $6,847,342 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, February 26th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.82.

Moderna Trading Down 2.3 %

MRNA stock opened at $101.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a PE ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 1.62. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $163.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.23 and its 200 day moving average is $93.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.36.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $1.33. Moderna had a negative net margin of 68.84% and a negative return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.48 EPS for the current year.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

