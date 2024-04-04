Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Buys New Stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,171,924,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 48.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,160,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327,805 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 66.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,831,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,762 shares during the period. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $79,650,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7,665.8% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,572,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,943 shares during the period.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

CALF stock opened at $48.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

