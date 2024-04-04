Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,153 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 105.6% in the third quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Berenberg Bank raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON opened at $197.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.48. The firm has a market cap of $129.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.02. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $210.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.00%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

