Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Has $177,000 Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Estate Counselors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 111,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,887,000 after buying an additional 29,125 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 42,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,143,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Applied Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,084,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VB stock opened at $224.21 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $218.26 and a 200-day moving average of $203.53. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $229.54. The company has a market capitalization of $50.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

