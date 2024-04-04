Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Has $372,000 Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Capital Co increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. NCM Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. DZ Bank cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen cut shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.39.

Chevron Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $160.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.42. The company has a market cap of $297.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $172.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.39%.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.