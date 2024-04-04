Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Has $99,000 Stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 108.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 162.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,802,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,773,000 after buying an additional 5,447,741 shares during the period. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,896,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,003,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,018,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 135,690.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 271,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after buying an additional 271,380 shares during the period.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Price Performance

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF stock opened at $21.97 on Thursday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $17.35 and a 52 week high of $21.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.34.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

