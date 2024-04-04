Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,761 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 0.9% of Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $257.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $363.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $251.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.49. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $200.20 and a 1 year high of $261.07.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

