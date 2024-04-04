Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Sells 55 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,615 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth about $28,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $329.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their target price on Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $286.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.30.

Amgen Price Performance

AMGN stock opened at $274.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $287.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.40. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $329.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.