Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Sells 6,536 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,976 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,536 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DVN. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 52.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after acquiring an additional 33,936 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 9.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,500,000 after acquiring an additional 34,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy stock opened at $52.77 on Thursday. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $40.47 and a 52 week high of $56.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 2.19.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DVN. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.88.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

