Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Trims Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lessened its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in RTX by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 118,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,971,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. LMG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of RTX by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 69,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RTX by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 9,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in RTX by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 115,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RTX alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,711.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $33,995.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,769.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,711.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,188. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America raised shares of RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.12.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RTX

RTX Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE RTX opened at $97.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.88. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $104.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.18.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.36%.

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.