Hovde Group Begins Coverage on Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $16.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CIVB. Stephens lowered their target price on Civista Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered Civista Bancshares from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Civista Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Civista Bancshares Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ CIVB opened at $14.99 on Monday. Civista Bancshares has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $19.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.48 and a 200-day moving average of $16.04. The firm has a market cap of $235.19 million, a PE ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.78.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 19.85%. The company had revenue of $38.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Civista Bancshares will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Civista Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is 23.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Civista Bancshares

In other news, SVP Michael D. Mulford bought 2,000 shares of Civista Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.82 per share, for a total transaction of $31,640.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,640. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIVB. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 138,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 6,097 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 600,664 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,476,000 after acquiring an additional 26,426 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 680,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,397,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

