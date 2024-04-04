Howland Capital Management LLC Acquires 362 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Howland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. MercadoLibre makes up 1.3% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $25,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 2,550.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Denver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, True North Advisors LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MELI opened at $1,504.98 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,632.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,512.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $76.30 billion, a PE ratio of 77.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.44. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,063.02 and a twelve month high of $1,825.00.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.66 by ($3.41). The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 6.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 36.06 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,806.15.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

