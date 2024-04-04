Howland Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Howland Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $4,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 260.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 2,410.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NUE stock opened at $200.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.57. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.79 and a fifty-two week high of $202.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $187.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.05. The company has a market capitalization of $48.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.61.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 13.03%. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.89 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Nucor

Insider Activity at Nucor

In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total transaction of $1,025,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,326 shares in the company, valued at $15,902,206.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Nucor news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total value of $609,092.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,873 shares in the company, valued at $4,817,153.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $1,025,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,902,206.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,151 shares of company stock worth $7,308,683 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Nucor

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.