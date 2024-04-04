Howland Capital Management LLC Has $3.73 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Howland Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,407 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. White Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 5,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 19,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 19,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resolute Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 18,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $41.66 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.20. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.38 and a 52-week high of $42.00.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

