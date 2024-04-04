Howland Capital Management LLC Has $905,000 Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Howland Capital Management LLC cut its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 242.1% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 462.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

MDY opened at $547.49 on Thursday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $424.22 and a fifty-two week high of $558.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $526.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $490.47.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

