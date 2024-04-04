Howland Capital Management LLC Purchases 18,979 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 55.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,492 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,979 shares during the quarter. ANSYS makes up about 1.0% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $19,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,623,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at about $326,000. Wendell David Associates Inc. bought a new stake in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in ANSYS by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,034 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its holdings in ANSYS by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 843 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ANSS shares. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on ANSYS in a report on Saturday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.75.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total transaction of $69,136.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,830.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $346.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $258.01 and a 12-month high of $364.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $337.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $317.56.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $805.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.49 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 22.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

