Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 102,808 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Howland Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 217,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 102,808 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% during the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of VWO opened at $42.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.17 and a 200-day moving average of $40.24. The company has a market cap of $75.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $43.10.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

