Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 1,683 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Howland Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 139,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,683 shares during the quarter. Chubb accounts for approximately 1.7% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $31,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Chubb by 426.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,119,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,355,762,000 after acquiring an additional 13,059,385 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 102,751.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,733,000 after acquiring an additional 8,281,754 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $619,661,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Chubb by 1,476.9% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 999,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,466,000 after acquiring an additional 936,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 978.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,781,000 after purchasing an additional 495,860 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently commented on CB. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chubb from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $282.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.94.
Insider Activity
In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total value of $8,456,896.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,879,483.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,043 shares of company stock worth $29,766,694. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Chubb Stock Up 0.0 %
CB stock opened at $254.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.62. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $183.71 and a twelve month high of $260.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.33.
Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $3.23. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.88 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 18.11%. On average, equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Chubb Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.76%.
About Chubb
Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.
