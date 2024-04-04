Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 17,943 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Howland Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 229,623 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 17,943 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $12,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AEM. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

NYSE AEM opened at $61.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.95 and a 200 day moving average of $50.75. The company has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 1.06. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of $43.22 and a one year high of $61.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 29.29%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.71.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

