Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 66 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Howland Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth $25,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 137.2% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 24,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.06, for a total transaction of $9,147,659.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,544,365.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $78,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 24,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.06, for a total transaction of $9,147,659.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,544,365.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 248,418 shares of company stock worth $95,927,097. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $383.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $387.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $335.99. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.04 and a 1-year high of $403.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.36.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ISRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.20.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

