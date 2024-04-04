Howland Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Howland Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.6% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $121.53 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.59. The stock has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $102.66 and a 1 year high of $123.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.9976 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

