Howland Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Howland Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,164 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,198 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Comcast by 94.1% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $695,100,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.68.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $41.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.12. The company has a market cap of $165.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.98. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $36.38 and a 12 month high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Further Reading

