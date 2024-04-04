Hudbay Minerals Inc. to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) – Equities researchers at Cormark upped their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note issued on Monday, April 1st. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

HBM has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.90.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HBM opened at $7.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $7.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.95.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $602.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hudbay Minerals Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a $0.0074 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 5.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudbay Minerals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 2,894.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,330 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter worth $29,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 290.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,185 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 6,091 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 29.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,043 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the second quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

About Hudbay Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.