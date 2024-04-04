Huntington Bancshares’ (HBAN) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Stephens restated their equal weight rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

HBAN has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. DA Davidson raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.84.

HBAN opened at $13.61 on Monday. Huntington Bancshares has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $13.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.11.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 18.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In related news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $197,059.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 303,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,847,809.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,700 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $377,979.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 568,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,483,483.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $197,059.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 303,455 shares in the company, valued at $3,847,809.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,241 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,359. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 46,642,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $593,408,000 after acquiring an additional 17,365,446 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,703,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 359.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,947,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,213,000 after buying an additional 14,823,508 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2,536.9% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,936,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,483,000 after buying an additional 5,710,903 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 715.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,251,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729,974 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

