Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by Heartland Bank & Trust Co

Heartland Bank & Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 68.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,160 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,034 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,794,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,066,000 after acquiring an additional 62,674 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,261,000. Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 1,000,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,731,000 after buying an additional 141,410 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 199.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 374,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,893,000 after buying an additional 249,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 120,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of HBAN traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.78. 5,558,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,471,490. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $13.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.88. The company has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.11.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HBAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $785,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 192,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,603,024.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $197,059.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 303,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,847,809.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $785,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 192,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,603,024.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,241 shares of company stock worth $1,360,359. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

