Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3563 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.
Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:HBANM opened at $22.78 on Thursday. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $16.28 and a twelve month high of $23.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.47 and its 200-day moving average is $20.97.
About Huntington Bancshares
