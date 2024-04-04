Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) Price Target Raised to $12.00

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Free Report) had its target price raised by Craig Hallum from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Hut 8 from $3.25 to $15.00 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Hut 8 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Hut 8 from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Hut 8 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.30.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Hut 8 in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Hut 8 in the first quarter worth $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Hut 8 in the second quarter worth $28,000. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in Hut 8 during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Hut 8 during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 31.75% of the company’s stock.
Hut 8 Corp. provides digital asset mining and high-performance computing infrastructure solutions in Canada. It operates computing infrastructure sites mines Bitcoin, as well as delivers cloud, colocation, and computing services to enterprise customers. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Miami, Florida.
